Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Egyptian Pres. On October War Anniv.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Friday to Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the October 6 War victory. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince hailed the historical relations between Kuwait and Egypt, wishing President Al-Sisi good health and to Egypt more progress and prosperity. (pickup previous) mt

