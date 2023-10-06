Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading Update Q3 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARVEST VOLUMES OF SALMON AND TROUT

Total harvest volume of salmon and trout for Q3 2023 was 53,900 GWT, excluding volumes from Scottish Seafarms.

Harvest volumes per region/company (in 1,000 GWT):

Lerøy Aurora: 16.5

Lerøy Midt: 22.4

Lerøy Sjøtroll: 14.9 (of which 7.1 was trout)

CATCH VOLUMES OF WILDFISH

Total wild catch volumes (Lerøy Havfisk) was 14,400 tonnes for Q3 2023 of which 3,500 tonnes of cod.

The complete Q3 2023 report will be released on 15 November 2023 at 06:30 CET.

Queries may be addressed to the company's CFO Sjur S. Malm.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.