Verona Pharma To Host Investor Update On Commercialization Preparation For Ensifentrine On October 18, 2023

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) ("Verona Pharma" or the"Company"), announces it will hold an Investor Update in New York City for investors and analysts on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 8:00 - 10:00 AM ET.



Members of Verona's senior management team will be joined by key opinion leader Cedric“Jamie” Rutland, MD, FCCP, Medical Director & CEO of West Coast Lung, to discuss the COPD treatment paradigm and the Company's preparations for the planned launch of ensifentrine in the US, if approved.

In September 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) accepted for review Verona Pharma's New Drug Application (“NDA”) seeking approval for ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of patients with COPD. The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) target action date of June 26, 2024, and is currently not planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.

In-person attendance for the event will be by invitation only. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company's website, .