Azerbaijan did not
cede an inch of its land to the enemy, did not allow the
establishment of a second Armenian state on its territory,
liberated its lands occupied 30 years ago, returned there, restored
its territorial integrity.
President Ilham Aliyev repeatedly said in his speeches in the
previous years - "I know what needs to be done, how and when". And
this is exactly what happened.
Armenian military formations were expelled from Azerbaijani
lands. The flag of Azerbaijan is already flying in every settlement
of the country. This means that Azerbaijan has restored its
sovereignty over the entire territory of Karabakh.
The OSCE Minsk Group established for the settlement of the
conflict failed to make a step in this direction. Not bothering to
ensure the return of a single centimeter of occupied Azerbaijani
land, the position of the Minsk Group, which was only engaged in
"tourist diplomacy", was that "there are no options for military
settlement of the conflict, only peaceful negotiations", which also
gave Armenia some sense of "impunity".
During this period, none of the co-chairing countries ever
called Armenia an "occupier", made no distinction between occupier
and occupied and constantly tried to keep the balance, no one told
Armenia that it should withdraw from the occupied Azerbaijani
territories (in accordance with 4 UN resolutions). Also, no
sanctions were ever imposed on Armenia.
The co-chair states of the Minsk Group, led by France, did
nothing positive, there were only attempts to delay negotiations
and have Azerbaijan to reconcile "with the emerging reality".
Armenia, on the other hand, was given the opportunity to arm
itself, strengthen itself in the occupied territories, mass
settlement of Azerbaijani lands by Armenian families brought to the
region for illegal settlement far from abroad, and change the
demographic situation in a direction that suits Armenians.
Both the Armenian authorities and the patronizing states and
international institutions reacted coldly to all the warnings of
the Azerbaijani state, President Ilham Aliyev. Encouraged by this,
Armenians not only behaved like owners of the territories they
occupied, but even began to threaten "a new war for new
territories". In the rhetoric of Yerevan 3-4 years ago, the theme
of threats and occupation caused by this "syndrome of comfort and
impunity" became even more intense, and as a result, the 44-day
second Karabakh war became inevitable.
During the 44-day second Karabakh war, Armenia saw the bitter
consequences of ignoring the warnings of President Ilham Aliyev. As
time has proven, those weren't just words.
Similarly, in the last 3 years, the head of state warned the
remnants of the separatist regime that did not leave the territory
of Azerbaijan. However, especially recently, the separatist regime,
having ignored the warnings of President Ilham Aliyev, chose to
further aggravate the situation. They dug new trenches, built
fortifications, continued to arm and install fortifications in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region. This kind of provocations
would backfire one day, and they did.
Localized anti-terrorist activities were enough for the
separatist regime to raise the white flag. Azerbaijan, which
tolerated the arrogance of Armenians and senseless negotiations all
these years, strived to the end to regain its lands through
peaceful settlement. After numerous warnings, Azerbaijan had to
take matters into its own hands.
President Ilham Aliyev takes credit for paving long way to this
victory, working tirelessly on a number of important directions -
in addition to building a powerful state and strong army, contacts
were made with international organizations and institutions in the
field of diplomacy, work was also carried out in the media.
President Ilham Aliyev has solved the most difficult tasks
related to the state and army, thus Azerbaijan has fulfilled its
most pressing tasks and achieved the desired goal.
