MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan did not cede an inch of its land to the enemy, did not allow the establishment of a second Armenian state on its territory, liberated its lands occupied 30 years ago, returned there, restored its territorial integrity.

President Ilham Aliyev repeatedly said in his speeches in the previous years - "I know what needs to be done, how and when". And this is exactly what happened.

Armenian military formations were expelled from Azerbaijani lands. The flag of Azerbaijan is already flying in every settlement of the country. This means that Azerbaijan has restored its sovereignty over the entire territory of Karabakh.

The OSCE Minsk Group established for the settlement of the conflict failed to make a step in this direction. Not bothering to ensure the return of a single centimeter of occupied Azerbaijani land, the position of the Minsk Group, which was only engaged in "tourist diplomacy", was that "there are no options for military settlement of the conflict, only peaceful negotiations", which also gave Armenia some sense of "impunity".

During this period, none of the co-chairing countries ever called Armenia an "occupier", made no distinction between occupier and occupied and constantly tried to keep the balance, no one told Armenia that it should withdraw from the occupied Azerbaijani territories (in accordance with 4 UN resolutions). Also, no sanctions were ever imposed on Armenia.

The co-chair states of the Minsk Group, led by France, did nothing positive, there were only attempts to delay negotiations and have Azerbaijan to reconcile "with the emerging reality". Armenia, on the other hand, was given the opportunity to arm itself, strengthen itself in the occupied territories, mass settlement of Azerbaijani lands by Armenian families brought to the region for illegal settlement far from abroad, and change the demographic situation in a direction that suits Armenians.

Both the Armenian authorities and the patronizing states and international institutions reacted coldly to all the warnings of the Azerbaijani state, President Ilham Aliyev. Encouraged by this, Armenians not only behaved like owners of the territories they occupied, but even began to threaten "a new war for new territories". In the rhetoric of Yerevan 3-4 years ago, the theme of threats and occupation caused by this "syndrome of comfort and impunity" became even more intense, and as a result, the 44-day second Karabakh war became inevitable.

During the 44-day second Karabakh war, Armenia saw the bitter consequences of ignoring the warnings of President Ilham Aliyev. As time has proven, those weren't just words.

Similarly, in the last 3 years, the head of state warned the remnants of the separatist regime that did not leave the territory of Azerbaijan. However, especially recently, the separatist regime, having ignored the warnings of President Ilham Aliyev, chose to further aggravate the situation. They dug new trenches, built fortifications, continued to arm and install fortifications in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region. This kind of provocations would backfire one day, and they did.

Localized anti-terrorist activities were enough for the separatist regime to raise the white flag. Azerbaijan, which tolerated the arrogance of Armenians and senseless negotiations all these years, strived to the end to regain its lands through peaceful settlement. After numerous warnings, Azerbaijan had to take matters into its own hands.

President Ilham Aliyev takes credit for paving long way to this victory, working tirelessly on a number of important directions - in addition to building a powerful state and strong army, contacts were made with international organizations and institutions in the field of diplomacy, work was also carried out in the media.

President Ilham Aliyev has solved the most difficult tasks related to the state and army, thus Azerbaijan has fulfilled its most pressing tasks and achieved the desired goal.

