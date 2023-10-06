Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 281,090

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 281,090 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to October 6, 2023, including 620 invaders in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 4,777 enemy tanks (+20 in the past day), 9,082 armored combat vehicles (+30), 6,666 artillery systems (+23), 806 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 540 air defense systems, 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 5,158 unmanned aerial vehicles (+29), 1,530 cruise missiles, 20 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 9,015 motor vehicles (+35), and 951 special equipment units (+3).

The data are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched 12 strikes on manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, as well as 7 strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy. The missile forces hit a communication hub, an anti-aircraft missile system, a heavy flamethrower system, 9 artillery units, a fuel depot, a radar station and an EW station of the enemy.