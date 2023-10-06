Russian Army Fires 330 Shells At Kherson Region, Killing Two Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 5, the Russian army shelled Kherson region 78 times, killing two people.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"In the past day, the enemy launched 78 shelling attacks, firing 330 projectiles from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRs, tanks, aircraft, and UAVs. The enemy fired 27 projectiles at the city of Kherson," the region's head said.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted residential quarters in populated areas, a medical facility in Beryslav, and a social and medical facility in Kherson district.

As a result of Russian aggression, two people were killed and four others were injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 5, the Russian military hit a hospital in Beryslav, Kherson region, destroying the fourth floor and injuring two medical workers.