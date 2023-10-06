Chairman Of National Assembly Of Serbia Arrives In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairman of the Serbian National Assembly, Vladimir Orlić,
arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan on October 6, Azernews reports.
At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national
flags of both countries are flyingThe Chairman of the National
Assembly of Serbia was welcomed by the Deputy Chairman of the
National Assembly Adil Aliyev, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to
Serbia Kamil Khasiyev, the Ambassador of Serbia to Azerbaijan
Dragan Vladisavljevic and other officials.
