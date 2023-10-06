Chairman Of National Assembly Of Serbia Arrives In Azerbaijan


10/6/2023 2:15:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairman of the Serbian National Assembly, Vladimir Orlić, arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan on October 6, Azernews reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries are flyingThe Chairman of the National Assembly of Serbia was welcomed by the Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Adil Aliyev, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Serbia Kamil Khasiyev, the Ambassador of Serbia to Azerbaijan Dragan Vladisavljevic and other officials.

