--

1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) with the objective of collecting and reporting news to distribute them on media outlets, as well as highlighting Kuwait's causes regionally and internationally.

1994 -- The Iraqi regime mobilized military forces at the borders with State of Kuwait, which received backing of countries of the world.

2003 -- UN mission to monitor Kuwait-Iraq borders (UNICOM) ended its 12-year mandate, during which it contributed to stability and security of borders.

2009 -- Kuwait joined the international hockey federation to be the 67th member.

2010 -- Lawyer and columnist Mohammad Al-Saleh passed away at 75.

2012 -- Kuwait Judo team won the Gulf championship with 29 medals, including 22 gold.

2013 -- Artist Hussein Al-Mesyab passed away at age 78.

2018 -- Kuwait Livestock Transport and Trading Company opened 94,000-square-meter Al-Assima slaughter house and livestock market.

2020 -- The National Seismic Network, a Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) affiliate, said a 2.4-magnitude quake hit northwestern Kuwait and west Boubyan Island.

2022 -- Kuwait Journal of Science and Journal of Engineering Research, under the Academic Publication Council (APC) at Kuwait University joined the global information analytics company (Elsevier). (end) ag