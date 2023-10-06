Kuwait Amir Congratulates Egyptian Pres. On October War Anniv.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Friday to Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the October 6 War victory.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir commended the Egyptian Armed Forces during the battle to liberate the Egyptian territory, remembering that Kuwaitis had stood side by side with Egyptians during this war, which embodied the historical ties between the two countries and peoples.

His Highness the Amir also wished the Egyptian president good health and Egypt further progress and prosperity. (end)

mt









MENAFN06102023000071011013ID1107200992