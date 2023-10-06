Spexis To Host Business Update Conference Call On October 9, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology, announced today that it will host a business update conference call on October 9, 2023, at 8.30am EDT.

Jeffrey D. Wager, M.D. (CEO & Chairman) will provide strategic business and financial updates. To access the conference call please use the following details:

France: +33 0805102207

Germany: +49 0800-6647650

Italy: +39 800897553

Switzerland +41 0800-002063

United Kingdom +44 08082389064

United States +1 877-317-6789

International Toll Free +1 412-317-6789

Event Title: Spexis AG – Business Update Conference Call



The conference call will also be available via webcast:

After the call, a replay of the webcast will be available via the above link.

About Spexis

Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology.