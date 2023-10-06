Smart Bathroom Market Growth Forecast With 11.2% CAGR By 2030 | Pfister, Jaquar, LIXIL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The smart bathroom market size was valued at $3,774 in 2020 and is projected to reach $10,882.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The Smart Bathroom Market is an integration of cutting-edge technology into the most private space in our homes. It encompasses various smart devices and solutions designed to enhance hygiene, comfort, and energy efficiency. These innovations are not only about luxury but also contribute significantly to sustainability and wellness.

Top Leading Companies: Toto Ltd., Jacuzzi Brand LLC, Roca Santario, Kohler CO., Jaquar, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd., LIXIL Corporation, Pfister (Spectrum Brands), MASCO Corporation and Delta Faucet Company.

A number of businesses have modernized and rebranded themselves as smart industries as a result of Internet of Things (IoT) and the growth in user base of smart phones. The global market is one such market. The surge in trend of automation has propelled this industry forward. The increased popularity of high-tech toilets and digital faucets is likely to fuel the market's expansion in the coming years. Smart bathrooms consist of smart windows, hand dryers, touchless faucets, and toilets.

One of the key trends in the smart bathroom market is voice-activated controls. Many smart bathrooms now come equipped with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing users to control lighting, water temperature, and even play music without touching anything. This not only adds convenience but also reduces the spread of germs in shared spaces.

These systems aid in water and energy saving. Construction companies have substantially invested in the creation of smart buildings with amenities such as smart toilets to stimulate development. The demand for smart bathroom has smart bathroom market growth in penetration of smart homes in both emerging and established countries throughout the world.

Furthermore, the rise in home improvement projects and bathroom renovations is paving the way for a variety of smart bathroom in both the residential and commercial sectors. Owing to rise in property and mortgage prices, more expenditure on home renovation projects or remodeling drives product demand. Furthermore, consumers have been showing interest in bathrooms with built-in smart fittings, smart toilets, faucets, and soap dispensers that operate on sensors to create a spa-like experience.

The smart bathroom market is on an upward trajectory, and its future looks promising. As technology continues to advance, we can expect even more sophisticated and integrated solutions. Smart bathrooms will become an essential part of our homes, enhancing our daily lives in ways we never imagined.

The smart bathroom market is booming, offering a blend of luxury, convenience, sustainability, and wellness. As more people embrace the idea of a bathroom that responds to their needs and preferences, the market will only continue to flourish. Whether it's reducing water wastage, enhancing hygiene, or improving overall wellness, smart bathrooms are set to revolutionize our homes and lifestyles.

Regional Analysis:

The global Smart Bathroom Market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Smart Bathroom Market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

