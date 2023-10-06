Pulverizing Systems Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 2.13 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Pulverizing system sales in the United States currently account for US$ 317.64 million and are extrapolated to increase at a moderate 5.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. The CAGR for the country fell from 7% , which was the recorded growth rate from 2018 to 2022

Worldwide shipments of pulverizing systems are set to account for a market revenue of US$ 1.28 billion in 2023 and climb to US$ 2.13 billion by the end of 2033. The global pulverizing systems market is forecasted by Fact to exhibit healthy expansion at 5.2% CAGR over the next ten years (2023 to 2033). A pulverizing system is a mechanical device that is used to reduce different types of materials into fine particles and is also capable of performing tasks such as crushing, impacting, and grinding.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



From 2018 to 2022, worldwide pulverizing system demand rose at 5.4% CAGR and ended up with a value of US$ 1.22 billion.

The global pulverizing systems market is expected to reach 2.13 billion by the end of 2033.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization are anticipated to be the prime instigators for pulverizing system demand in the future.

High cost of installation & maintenance and high power consumption are prime challenges for pulverizing system suppliers.

The chemicals sector is set to drive the demand for pulverizing systems at 6% CAGR over the next ten years. Pulverizing system sales in the United States are forecasted to reach US$ 538.01 million by the end of 2033.

Increasing investments in infrastructure development and supportive government initiatives creat ing opportune scenario for pulverizing system manufacturers in the APAC region , says a Fact analyst

Competitive landscape:

Pulverizing system manufacturers are focusing on launching new products with advanced features to attract new customers and expand their product portfolio to gain a competitive advantage over other pulverizing machine companies across the forecast period.



In January 2023, Italvacuum, a leading supplier of vacuum pumps and dryers based in Italy, introduced its new double cone rotary vacuum dryer pulverizer machine. The Criox System is designed to treat fine chemicals, chemical powders, and damp pharmaceuticals. In December 2021, Caterpillar, a leading construction equipment provider, announced the launch of its 6 new pulverizers that had up to 52% faster cycle times. P318 P324, and P332 were launched with 360-degree rotation capability and P218, P232, and P224 were fixed secondary models. All the new pulverizers were based on the company's SpeedBooster technology.

A more comprehensive assessment of new developments by established pulverizing system companies has been mentioned in this latest pulverizing systems industry survey by Fact.

Key Companies Profiled:



American Pulverizer Co.

FLSmidth

LOESCHE GmbH

Powder King

Pulva

XINHAI MINING TECHNOLOGY AND EQUIPMENT INC.

Retsch GmbH

Stedman Machine Company

Pall Corporation

Williams Patent Crusher Pulverizer Co. Inc.

Key Segments of Pulverizing Systems Industry Research:

By Type :



Hammer

Ball

Pin

Impact

Attrition

Fluid Energy Pulverizers Others

By Capacity :



Up to 50 HP

51 to 100 HP

101 to 200 HP Above 200 HP

By End Use :



Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Manufacturing

Cement & Construction

Laboratories Others

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC MEA

