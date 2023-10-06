Gas Liquefaction Chillers Market To Hit US$ 5.85 Billion Revenue By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global gas liquefaction chillers market is projected to exhibit substantial growth in the coming years. It is estimated to have a market value of approximately US$ 4.35 billion in 2023, with expectations of reaching US$ 5.85 billion by 2033. This growth trajectory is expected to be sustained by a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% throughout the forecast period.

The market experienced consistent expansion from 2018 to 2022, primarily driven by increased demand for natural gas and the development of essential infrastructure. Multiple industries, including oil & gas, food & beverages, chemicals, and petrochemicals, contributed to the global market's growth during this period. Furthermore, the surge in demand for cleaner energy solutions to facilitate efficient transportation is anticipated to be a key driving force for the global market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:



The North American gas liquefaction chillers market is estimated to dominate the global market by capturing a significant share by 2033.

By application, liquefied natural gas sector is leading the global market by securing a relevant CAGR during the forecast period. By type, water-cooled gas liquefaction chillers dominate the global market by registering a maximum CAGR by 2033.

Competitive landscape:

The market is highly competitive by prominent players in the global market during the forecast period. These players invest a lot in research and development activities to develop innovative products in the global market. These players adopt various marketing tactics such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and product launches.

Recent Developments in the Global Market are :



In 2020, Linde, an industrial gas company, announced its new agreement with Delta Offshore Energy. This agreement took place to supply LNG equipment and LNG-to-power in Vietnam to expand its business portfolio in the LNG industry.

In 2020, Air Products announced its agreement with ACWA Power. This agreement took place to develop a green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility in Suadi, Arabia.

In 2020, Chart Industries collaborated with ExxonMobil and Eagle LNG to develop its pipeline infrastructure in Florida. The company manufacture and design cryogenic equipment to enhance its portfolio in the region. In 2021, Johnson Controls announced its new magnetic-bearing centrifugal chiller line. This advanced technology chiller improves performance and energy efficiency and reduces carbon emissions.

Key Companies Profiled:



Linde AG

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc.

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls International plc

Cryostar SAS

Atlas Copco AB

Howden Group Ltd.

ACD, LLC

Fives Group

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

Kobelco Compressors Corporation

Shell-N-Tube Private Limited CIMC Enric Holdings Limited

Key Segmentation in the Global Gas Liquefaction Chillers Market are

· By Type :



Air-cooled Gas Liquefaction Chillers Water-cooled Gas Liquefaction Chillers

· By Application :



Liquefied Natural Gas Plants

Petrochemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

Food & Beverages Other Industries

· By Capacity :



Small Capacity Gas Liquefaction Chillers

Medium Capacity Gas Liquefaction Chillers Large Capacity Gas Liquefaction Chillers

· By Region :



North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific The Middle East and Africa

How Does the Liquefied Natural Gas Sector Drive the Global Market?

The market is flourishing in the liquefied natural gas sector in several ways. The increasing demand for gas liquefaction chillers in the LNG sector is driving the global market. A few of the driving factors to upsurge the LNG sector are as follows:



Rising Production of LPG: The increasing demand for a natural resource such as LPG is rapidly growing due to adopting alternative cleaner energy solutions. These chillers provide flexible, reliable, and enhanced energy consumption is flourishing the LNG sector in the global market. Gas liquefaction chillers offer suitable transportation and better storage due to their cooling and liquefaction processes.

Infrastructure Development: The LNG sector invests a lot in developing storage facilities, LNG terminals, and regasification terminals. These chillers control temperature and provide cooling capacity for regasification processes. The LNG sector is estimated to continue expanding its infrastructure, increasing the demand for gas liquefaction chillers.

Rising Trade and Exports: The global market's demand for natural gas resources is rapidly growing. Rising production, trade facilities, and import of gas liquefaction terminals in regions are fueling the global market. The growing production of gas liquefaction chillers and emerging importers drive the market size.

Advanced Technology: Rising advanced technology in the LNG sector is improving efficiency, protecting the environment, and reducing costs. The key companies invest in research and development activities to develop innovative products and advanced chillers. Expansion of LNG Applications: The demand for LNG is widely used for various purposes such as electricity, remote power generation, marine transportation, industrial process, and heavy-duty trucking.

