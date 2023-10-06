Yomi boiz are music group from Ghana (Akim Achiase)

(MENAFN- Hip Hop-24) Yomi boiz are passionate about making a difference through their music. They are set to bring out a new project (my life Ep) and it will be on all digital stores. They are excited to be able to get their music to a wide audience. Yomi boiz has used their passion for music to make a difference in the lives of others. They are found several initiatives, such as the Ghanaian music industry, to provide free music education to Ghanaian youth. They also leads workshops on sad music production and composition. Helping people achieve their musical dreams.

Our music genre is, Ghanaian drill, hiplife, highlife, amapiano and hip hop.

In addition to being a musician, Yomi boiz are accomplished musicians. They have been in the music scene for 3 years now and they have also perform at many events in Ghana and so many countries. Yomi boiz are music group from Ghana, and also they attend school at the university of Ghana at Accra. Yomi boiz kwaku trappa, I was born at Asamankese in the Eastern part o



