The strongest was 4.8 degrees. Iraq recorded 3 earthquakes without losses

(MENAFN- Hip Hop-24) A statement issued by the Iraqi General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring reported that 3 earthquakes occurred - at dawn today, Monday - in the Dohuk and Kirkuk governorates, without any material or human losses.



The authority explained in the statement that its seismic observatories recorded the occurrence of 3 earthquakes at dawn today, which were felt to varying degrees in Dohuk and Kirkuk governorates, and the first was northeast of Tuz Khurmatu district in Kirkuk governorate, with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale.



The statement stated that the second and third earthquakes occurred in Dohuk Governorate on the border with Turkey, with magnitudes of 4.6 and 3.1, respectively, and were felt to varying degrees by residents, “without any human or material losses.”



