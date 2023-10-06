Austin renews Washington's determination to work with Ankara to stabilize the region

(MENAFN- Hip Hop-24) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin renewed his country's determination to work with Turkey to ensure security and stability in the region.



This came in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Yaşar Guler, on Thursday, according to what Austin published on his account on the “X” platform.



Austin said: “Today I called Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Guler, and we discussed issues of common concern regarding national security and defense, and I reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to continuing to work together to defeat ISIS and ensure security and stability in the region.”



On Thursday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense indicated, in a statement, that the call dealt with the latest developments in Syria.



During the call, Guler stressed Turkey's readiness for the joint fight with the United States against ISIS.



The two sides also stressed the importance of close coordination between Turkish and American forces during their activities in the region.



