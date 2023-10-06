Putin: Grenade explosion behind Wagner commander's plane crash

(MENAFN- Hip Hop-24) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the plane crash that killed Wagner captain Yevgeny Prigozhin last August was due to the explosion of hand grenades inside the plane, and not the result of a missile attack.



In a speech he delivered before the Valdai International Forum in the Russian city of Sochi, Putin said: “Fragments of hand grenades were found in the remains of those killed in the accident.”



He added, "There was no external influence on the plane, and this is a proven fact from an investigation conducted by the Russian Investigative Committee."



He noted that drugs were found in Prigozhin's home and Wagner's offices, saying that "no specialized examination was conducted for alcohol or drugs in the deceased's blood."



He stressed that there is no consensus on whether there is a need for Wagner-like groups in Russia, but noted that several thousand Wagner fighters have signed contracts with the Russian Armed Forces.



The Russian President continued: "They can participate in military operations if they want to."



Prigozhin died in a plane crash on August 23, two months after Wagner attempted a short-lived rebellion against the Russian government.



Wagner has gained increasing international profile in recent years through its deployment in Africa, as well as in Ukraine, where Moscow launched a “special military operation” in February 2022.



MENAFN06102023007066015264ID1107200952