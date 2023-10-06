Saudi Arabia.. The Universal Postal Union decides to open its door to “other parties”

(MENAFN- Hip Hop-24) Saudi Arabia announced, on Thursday, that the Universal Postal Union had decided to open its doors to “other active parties,” noting that the decision was “fundamental” and important, and discussions on it had continued since 1999, and it was decided to call it the “Riyadh Solution.”



This came according to what the head of the Riyadh Extraordinary Conference, an official at the Saudi Ministry of Transport, Jehan bint Abdul Karim Al-Saeed, said in a closing press conference for the Extraordinary Union Conference that began in Riyadh on Sunday, according to what was reported by the official Al-Bilad News Agency, SPA.



According to the Saudi Press Agency, “The Universal Postal Union held the final press conference on Thursday to review the decisions discussed by member states and decision-makers.”



She pointed out "the conclusion of the activities of the extraordinary Riyadh Conference of the Universal Postal Union, during five days of dialogues concerned with strengthening the postal sector and expanding the capabilities of the postal system services globally."



In the press conference, Al-Saeed announced the most important decisions that came out of the Federation’s extraordinary conference.



Al-Saeed said: “The most important decisions taken at the extraordinary Riyadh conference were to open the doors of the Universal Postal Union to other actors in the sector (which she did not specify) through an interconnection with national operators.”



She added: “This is a fundamental and important decision that has been discussed since 1999, so we decided to symbolize it as the ‘Riyadh solution’ because the solution is always in Riyadh.”



Al-Saeed did not provide more details about the rest of the decisions, nor clarifications regarding the decision, which she described as “fundamental.”



Thursday was the last day of the “Fourth Extraordinary Conference of the Universal Postal Union,” which began on Sunday, with the participation of government officials, ministers, heads of companies, and representatives of more than 190 countries, to discuss “the development of postal service businesses.”



On October 28, 2022, Saudi Arabia obtained the right to host the conference after winning the vote of the member states of the Universal Postal Union during a meeting of the union at the time.



MENAFN06102023007066015264ID1107200951