Schulz announces Germany's intention to provide Ukraine with a new Patriot system

(MENAFN- Hip Hop-24) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Thursday his country's intention to provide Ukraine with a new Patriot air defense system.



Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the sidelines of a European summit in the Spanish city of Granada, Schulz said, “Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense before next winter.”



On Thursday, Granada hosted a one-day meeting of the European Political Group, which includes 47 countries, the third since its launch, on multilateralism and security, and discussed the strategic agenda 2024-2029 on issues, including those related to the expansion of the European Union, in addition to the issue of immigration and strengthening regional cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean.



On Friday, Granada will also host an informal meeting of the 27 heads of state and government of the European Union, which will address the strategic priorities of the continent.



The German Chancellor added that he told Zelensky "here that we will provide Ukraine with a new Patriot system for the winter months, and he in turn said that this is what we desperately need now."



He suggested that "Russia will try to target all possible infrastructure during the winter months with missile and drone attacks."



While pledging to continue military support for Ukraine, Shulz spoke cautiously about Kiev's request for long-range Taurus missiles.



He concluded his speech by saying: "We must always take into account what the constitution tells us, and what our options are... We must ensure that the war does not escalate, and that Germany does not become part of the conflict."



Despite increasing pressure from Ukraine, Berlin has not yet agreed to deliver the Taurus missiles, fearing that they could be used to attack targets in Russia, making Germany a party to the conflict.



Since the start of the war in February 2022, Germany has provided 22 billion euros ($24 billion) in financial support to Ukraine, including 12 billion euros ($13 billion) in military aid.



Military assistance included advanced weapons and equipment such as Leopard 2 tanks, Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, Marder combat vehicles, and Patriot and Iris-T air defense systems.



