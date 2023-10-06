Israel closes off the Palestinian territories during the Jewish “Joy of the Torah” holiday

(MENAFN- Hip Hop-24) On Thursday, Israel announced the imposition of a comprehensive closure on the Palestinian territories for two days, starting at the end of this week, coinciding with the start of the Jewish holiday of “Joy of the Torah.”



The Coordinator of Israeli Government Activities in the Palestinian Territories, Ghassan Alyan, said in a statement, “Based on the assessment of the security situation and the directives of the political level, a comprehensive closure will be imposed on the Judea and Samaria region (the Jewish name for the West Bank), and the crossings with the Gaza Strip will be closed during the days of Eid Bahjah.” The Jewish Torah.



He explained: “The closure begins at midnight Thursday-Friday, October 6, 2023, and will be lifted at midnight Saturday-Sunday, based on an assessment of the security situation.”



He added: "During the closing hours, humanitarian, medical and exceptional cases will be allowed to pass, based on the approval of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories."



The Feast of the Joy of the Torah coincides with the last day of the Sukkot, which began on September 29, 2023. It is the day on which the annual cycle of reading the Pentateuch in the Temple concludes, and it is celebrated inside by carrying the scrolls of the Sharia and then circumambulating them seven times. Where children carry small flags and march in front of adults.



This is the third time that Israel has closed the Palestinian territories in less than a month due to Jewish holidays. It closed them on September 18, 2023, on the occasion of the Jewish New Year, and then on the 29th of the same month, on the occasion of Sukkot.



