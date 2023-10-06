World Health: 1,243 attacks against Ukrainian health facilities since the start of the war

(MENAFN- Hip Hop-24) The World Health Organization announced that 1,243 attacks had been carried out on health centers in Ukraine since the start of the war with Russia in late February 2022.



This came through a post by the organization’s representation in Kiev on the “X” platform, on Thursday, which touched on attacks on civilian facilities in Ukraine.



The representation said: “1,243 attacks on healthcare facilities have been confirmed in Ukraine since February 24, 2022.”



She stressed that the organization will continue to work with local authorities to meet needs.



Since February 24, 2022, Russia has launched a military attack on its neighbor, Ukraine, which prompted capitals, led by Washington, to impose severe economic sanctions on Moscow, and confrontations are still continuing on several fronts.



