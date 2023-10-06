Besiktas loses at home to Swiss side Lugano

(MENAFN- Hip Hop-24) The Turkish Besiktas team suffered a painful loss at home to its Swiss guest, Lugano, by three goals to two, on Thursday, as part of the second round of the group stage of the European Conference League competition for Group Four.



The match witnessed dramatic fluctuations in its events. After Besiktas prevailed for most of the period and led by two unanswered goals, the visitors succeeded in turning the score around and scored three goals in the last ten minutes of the match to win the match and the three points.



The first half ended with the Turkish team leading with a goal in the 38th minute through a header by Cameroonian Vincent Abu Bakr, and there is nothing better than flying after a cross pass from Algerian Rachid Ghezal.



Vincent Abu Bakr doubled the score for Besiktas in the 52nd minute through an individual effort after he took advantage of a wrong pass from the Swiss Lugano player, advancing towards the goal and shooting a shot creeping in to the left of the goalkeeper.



In the 61st minute, the referee of the match issued a red card to Besiktas defender Valentin Rosi, the Frenchman, after receiving a second warning, so his team continued the match with ten players.



The expulsion incident represented a turning point in the match, after the Swiss team took advantage of the numerical deficiency in Besiktas' ranks and attacked ferociously in an attempt to correct the result.



Lugano has already succeeded in scoring 3 goals in a row through an own goal by Ignacio Alesida, Shkelkim Valde, and Besiktas defender Eric Bailly in the 81st, 86th, and 90th+1 minutes, respectively.



With this result, Lugano topped the group standings with 4 points on goal difference, ahead of Club Brugge of Belgium, which won away from home in the same round over Bodo Glimt of Norway, 1-0.



Besiktas fell to third place with one point on goal difference from Bodo Glimt, who is fourth in the table.



