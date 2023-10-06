Johnel NG Stretches Legacy with 'Outcast'

(MENAFN- Nnamani Chimaobi John) If you observe the Hip Hop scene in Nigeria at all, then chances are you have heard a voice like Johnel, the Lagos based vibrant melodic rap artiste. The Independent rapper returns to the fore with a chill rap single that radiates for its unique sound engineering and its enthusiastic lyricism. The record is a stealthy follow-up to his last-released project, a self-produced EP titled 'Painting Pictures'.



On this single, Johnel NG takes us on a journey of positivity, you can often hear the sounds of waves & inspiring lyrics, fused with synth & beats. 'Outcast' tells a story about his determination with the help of God. The song envelops captivating synthesizers and smooth beats - a sound he has proven to be dear to the audience. Johnel is very much inspired by motivational and inspiring experiences when making music.



