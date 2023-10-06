Aloe Vera Extract Market Size To Hit USD 4.55 Billion By 2030 | With A 7.8 % CAGR X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) In 2022, the aloe vera market extract was estimated to be worth USD 2.39 billion. The market is anticipated to increase by USD 4.35 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from USD 2.70 billion in 2023. Aloe vera is a succulent that originated in the Arabian Peninsula and is used to treat a wide range of illnesses and conditions. The food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries all use it extensively. The extract's use in aloe-based beverages is expected to rise, driving market expansion. This data is included in iSay Research's report,“Aloe Vera Extract Market, 2018-2030.”

Challenges in the Supply Chain Affected Market Growth

Temperature, climate, and rainfall are only a few of the variables that affect aloe vera production. Floods or droughts may disrupt the market for aloe vera extract's supply chain. Additionally, pest infestations and disease outbreaks can reduce aloe vera production. This makes it difficult for the aloe vera extract industry to supply extract to a variety of other end-user industries, including the cosmetic, food, and pharmaceutical sectors. It can also have a negative impact on pricing and drive up manufacturing costs. Due to differences in aloe vera species, growing environments, and processing techniques, ensuring aloe vera extract quality consistency can be difficult.

Possibilities in the Aloe Vera Extract Sector

To increase the efficacy and flexibility of aloe vera extract, continuing research can be used to create novel formulations. For example, combining aloe vera extract with other botanical elements or using it in novel product formats can create new potential for the aloe vera extract sector to expand into new areas. Additionally, customization, a recent trend, may present chances for the aloe vera extract market as businesses offer personalized beauty, skincare, and health products that contain aloe vera to treat a range of skin and health problems. As a result, the ability to tailor products to the needs of the customer may also present prospects for the aloe vera extract sector in a variety of cosmetic and personal care items.

Key Players Profiled in the Aloe Vera Extract Market Research













Lily of the Desert Organic





Desert Organic





Natural Aloe Costa Rica S.A.





Terry Laboratories Inc.





Aloecorp Inc.





Aloe Farms Inc.





Pharmachem Laboratories Inc. Foodchem International Corporation

Segmentation Analysis of the Aloe Vera Extract Market

By Product Form













Powder





Gels





Capsule Liquid

By Application













Pharmaceutical





Food Cosmetic

By Distribution Channel













Offline Online

Regions Covered













North America





Latin America





Europe





East Asia





South Asia





Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)

