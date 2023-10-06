Sequana Medical Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders On 10 November 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

06 October 2023, 07:00 am CEST

Ghent, Belgium – 06 October 2023 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the " Company " or " Sequana Medical "), a pioneer in the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, today invites the holders of securities issued by the Company to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, 10 November 2023.

The items on the agenda of the meeting include the proposed approval of the appointment of Ids van der Weij as non-executive director of the Company, the renewal of the authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital within the framework of the authorized capital and the application of Article 7:228 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will take place at the Company's registered offices in Ghent and will start at 09:00 am CET. The full convening notice with the agenda and proposed resolutions can be accessed on the Sequana Medical website: .

The Company recommends the holders of its securities to use e-mail for all communications with the Company regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The Company's e-mail address for such communications is: .

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical

Lies Vanneste

Director Investor Relations

E:

T: +32 (0)498 053579

About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical NV is a pioneer in treating fluid overload, a serious and frequent clinical complication in patients with liver disease, heart failure and cancer. These patients can have up to 15 liters of extra fluid in their bodies, causing major medical issues including increased mortality, repeated hospitalizations, severe pain, difficulty breathing and restricted mobility that severely impacts daily life. Although diuretics are standard of care, the problem is that in many patients they are no longer effective and / or tolerable. There are limited effective treatment options for these patients, resulting in poor clinical outcomes, high costs and a major impact on their quality of life. Sequana Medical is seeking to provide innovative treatment options for this large and growing“diuretic-resistant” patient population.

alfa pump® and DSR® are Sequana Medical's proprietary platforms that work with the body to treat diuretic-resistant fluid overload, delivering major clinical and quality of life benefits for patients and reducing costs for healthcare systems. The Company has reported positive primary endpoint data from the North American pivotal POSEIDON trial of the alfa pump in recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis, enabling the filing of a Pre-Market Approval (PMA) application with the FDA, planned for Q4 2023. Having delivered clinical proof-of-concept for DSR as a disease-modifying drug program for the treatment of heart failure, the Company will commence MOJAVE, a US randomized controlled multi-center Phase 1/2a clinical trial of DSR 2.0, with initial data expected in Q4 2023.

Sequana Medical is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: SEQUA) and headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.