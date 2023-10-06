Fungal Protein Market 2023 | Growing Dynamics With Current Outlook Hits A CAGR Of 9.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fungal Protein Market

The Fungal Protein market is expected to witness significant growth due to growth in food and & beverages

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Fungal Protein Market generated $156.6 million in 2020, and is expected to garner $386.6 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. The research provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, key segments, pricing strategies, product portfolio, and competitive scenario.

The global fungal protein market is driven by factors such as rise in demand for yeast extract and beta-glucan among health-conscious consumers. In addition, increase in applications of yeast and specialty yeast products in the food & beverages industry and continuous investments in R&D for the development of new products boost the market growth. Furthermore, increase in cholesterol levels and rise in incidence of obesity and diabetes drive the market of fungal protein for making medicines, which in turn boost the immune system. Increase in demand for ready-to-eat foods due to rise in population of working women and growth in urban population fuels the fungal protein market growth.

Top Key Players:

Halcyon Proteins,

Sensient Technologies Corporation,

Royal DSM,

Kerry Group,

AB Mauri,

Biospringer,

Angel Yeast,

Alltech,

Specialty Biotech Co.,Ltd.,

The demand for fungus-based protein products has increased due to changes in eating patterns and rise in consumption of processed food coupled with high disposable income in developing countries. Moreover, increase in the use of yeast extract in the processed food industry has led to spiraling increase in the number of yeast manufacturers.

Factors such as shortage of molasses and easy availability of feasible substitutes in terms of sources of raw materials have affected the sales in response to yeast extract manufacturers to develop differentiated products. The untapped sectors for yeast extracts applications provide ample opportunities for development to the market players.

Rise in consumer demand for allergen-free foods, change in dietary patterns, and growth in disposable income in developing countries drive the growth of the global fungal protein market. In addition, the consumer awareness about healthy diet further fuel the growth of the market. However, availability of healthier substitutes and undefined regulatory guidelines restrain the market growth

Market Segmentation:

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the major share in the market. The ingredients used are cheaper as compared to organic ingredients; thus, the conventional segment is anticipated to account for a higher market share as compared to the organic segment.

Based on application, the food & beverages segment held the major fungal protein market share. Increase in demand for fungal-based protein products in the food & beverages industry is a key factor that drives the market growth.

On the basis of food type, the yeast segment held more than four-fifths of the total market share of the global fungal protein market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the fusarium venenatum is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Geographically, Europe contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than one-third of the global market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2030. The other two provinces studied in the report include LAMEA and North America.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides quantitative analysis of the current fungal protein market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing fungal protein market Opportunity.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the market size &segmentation assist to determine the market potential.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the fungal protein market.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the fungal protein industry.

