An Uncompetitive Detroit Risks Becoming Even More So

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As a former member of the United Auto Workers Union (I worked in UAW factories for three summers during college) and as a former labor reporter (I covered organized labor for The Wall Street Journal in Washington from 1977 to 1980), I can empathize with the auto workers who are on strike against Detroit's Big Three. I worry, though, that what they're seeking isn't in their long-term best interest.

The UAW made big concessions in previous contracts when the companies were on the ropes. Now Detroit is very profitable and the top auto execs are making millions. Naturally the folks on the factory floor think they should share in the bounty, especially since other unions have been scoring big contracts. I understand that. I worked on the factory floor.

As a labor reporter, I got to know a lot of union presidents. It was fun covering them for some of the same reasons it's been fun covering farmers in more recent years. Corporate executives are often tight-lipped; union leaders and farmers aren't afraid to share information. They like to talk, and journalists like talking to them.

Union presidents are politicians. Unlike corporate executives, they're elected to office. If the folks on the shop floor are unhappy, they can elect someone else. Smart union leaders – and these guys aren't dummies – give the voters what they want.