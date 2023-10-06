Defense Forces Have Success East Of Andriivka In Bakhmut Sector General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, there have been 37 combat clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders. In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian defenders have success east of Andriivka in Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update on October 6, Ukrinform reports.



"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, eliminating the enemy, gradually liberating the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidating their positions," the report says.

According to the General Staff, 37 combat clashes have been recorded in the past 24 hours. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile attacks and 65 airstrikes, carried out 50 MLRS attacks both on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian facilities. In addition, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 29 combat UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from the southeast. The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 24 enemy Shahed UAVs. Damage and destruction was caused to private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities..

The Russian forces launched airstrikes on Hrabovske, Sumy region; Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Spirne, Klishchiivka, Ivanopillia, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske, Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Kozatske, Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under enemy artillery fire.

"In the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched 12 strikes on manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, as well as 7 strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy. The missile forces hit a communication hub, an anti-aircraft missile system, a heavy flamethrower system, 9 artillery units, a fuel depot, a radar station and an EW station of the enemy," the General Staff said.

As reported, since February 24, 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated about 280,470 Russian aggressors.

Photo: General Staff