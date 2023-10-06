Enemy UAV Destroyed Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Friday morning, the Ukrainian air defenses shot down an enemy UAV over Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

He added that Russian troops targeted Marhanets community of Nikopol district at night. More than half a dozen artillery shells were directed there. A private house, an outbuilding, and a power line were damaged. A car was destroyed. People were not injured.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian forces struck the central part of Kharkiv city. At least three people have been injured.