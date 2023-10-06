NYC Personal Injury Attorneys ASK4SAM Manhattan, The Bronx Car Crash Hotline

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 5, 2023 12:30 am - Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C., a leading New York personal injury law firm, launches a 24-hour hotline, 877-ASK4SAM, offering legal support to Bronx and Manhattan residents involved in vehicular accidents, aiming to inform & protect victims

Pioneering New York personal injury law firm, Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C., is thrilled to inaugurate their memorable number, 877-ASK4SAM, as a 24-hour hotline. This hotline is designed to offer on-the-spot legal support to residents of the Bronx and Manhattan who have been involved in car and truck mishaps.

Recognizing the pressing need for immediate legal counsel post-accident, the firm's goal is to enlighten and protect victims, making sure they're informed of their rights during times when they are most susceptible.

A video about the announcement can be seen here: Injured residents should call 877-ASK4SAM (877-275-4726)

J. Michael West, a key figure in the firm's marketing division, remarked, "Residents of the Bronx and Manhattan deserve prompt and superior legal advice following a distressing incident. By introducing this 24/7 hotline, we aspire to be that primary lifeline, guiding those affected through the intricacies of their predicaments."

The choice to concentrate on the Bronx and Manhattan with this exclusive hotline is in response to the alarming uptick in vehicular accidents in these areas. Leveraging their vast experience in advocating for accident survivors, Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C. is keenly aware of the situation's gravity and the crucial nature of timely, skilled counsel.

Inhabitants of the Bronx and Manhattan who are unfortunately caught in the throes of an automotive accident can now promptly call 877-ASK4SAM for a complimentary consultation, ensuring they grasp their rights and possible avenues to compensation.

Following car and truck mishaps, victims frequently grapple with insurance companies more invested in their profit margins than the well-being of the injured. This is where the expertise of accident attorneys, particularly personal injury specialists, becomes indispensable. With a deep-rooted understanding of these challenges, Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C. pledges that victims will achieve the just recompense they rightfully deserve.

West adds, "Navigating interactions with insurance firms post-incident can be immensely challenging. Our hotline isn't just an initial touchpoint but also a bulwark against potential strong-arming by insurance bodies. Regardless of the type of accident - be it a car crash, trucking incident, or pedestrian mishap, our commitment is unwavering: every victim should be fully aware of their rights and steered expertly towards maximum financial restitution."

The ramifications of road mishaps, frequently a result of distractions, span from grievous injuries to profound psychological tolls. Overwhelmed victims not only need immediate medical care but must also untangle the intricate web of claims against the at-fault party. Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C., having perceived the depth of these concerns, assures, through West, "Our seasoned team of personal injury lawyers is poised to take on the challenges for the victims. From the first interaction to the culmination of legal proceedings, our devotion is to unparalleled support and skill, letting victims prioritize healing while we ardently defend their rights."

About Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C.:

Renowned in the New York legal landscape, Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C. stands tall with years of expertise in defending accident victims' rights. The firm's reputation for unyielding advocacy and legal excellence has made it a ray of hope for numerous New Yorkers, guiding them in their darkest hours.