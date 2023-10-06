Tie Bangalore Appoints Ritu Sharma As Its Executive Director

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 5, 2023 2:25 am - TiE Bangalore, a chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) global network, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ritu Sharma as its Executive Director

TiE Bangalore, a chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) global network, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ritu Sharma as its Executive Director. With an illustrious career spanning 27 years across diverse sectors such as technology, telecom, media and broadcasting, Ritu Sharma brings a wealth of experience and leadership to her new role.

Ritu Sharma's professional journey is marked by her exceptional ability to seamlessly navigate various leadership roles, including sales, marketing, operations, and general management. She has excelled in both global multinational corporations and dynamic startup ventures, showcasing her adaptability and versatility. Ritu Sharma held key positions in renowned organization - her experience includes serving as Country Manager at AppsFlyer India, Global Sales leader at Amagi, VP Sales, Marketing & Operations Asia Pacific at Encompass Digital Media, and various leadership roles at Network 18 and Vodafone.

Madan Padaki, Hon. President of TiE Bangalore said“All of us on the Governing Board of TiE Bangalore are excited to welcome Ritu as our full-time Executive Director. Her extensive experience, leadership acumen, and keen interest in building collaborative ecosystems will undoubtedly contribute to the vibrancy of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, growth of our entrepreneurs and the success of our chapter”.

Ritu Sharma added“TiE's mission to foster and nurture start-ups, mentor budding entrepreneurs, and facilitate meaningful connections aligns perfectly with my passion for creating a positive impact. I am excited about the opportunity to learn from seasoned entrepreneurs, bring my own experiences to the table and contribute to the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem that TiE fosters”.

Beyond her professional achievements, Ritu Sharma has diverse personal interests. She is deeply passionate about fitness and fashion, and she is a trained fitness and nutrition trainer. She derives immense satisfaction from extending her expertise and assistance to others in these areas. More details about her:

About TiE Bangalore:

TiE Global is the largest non-profit organization and has amazing networking effect. TiE connects the entire entrepreneurship ecosystem from early-stage entrepreneurs, serial entrepreneurs, professionals at leading corporations, venture capital, angel investors, and thought leaders among others. The organization emphasizes the spirit of giving in all aspects of their work. The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Bangalore was founded in 1999 as one of India's first TiE chapters with Nandan Nilekani as the Founding President. For more details visit