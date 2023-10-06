Sandeep Marwah Discusses Indo-UK Relations With Lord Rami Ranger At British Parliament

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a distinguished media personality and the Chair of the Indo-UK Film and Cultural Forum, engaged in a significant meeting with Lord Rami Ranger, a prominent figure and Member of the House of Lords, at the esteemed House of Lords within the British Parliament during his recent visit to the United Kingdom.



During the meeting, Dr. Sandeep Marwah provided Lord Rami Ranger with a comprehensive overview of the activities conducted by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, with a particular focus on the initiatives of the Indo-UK Film and Cultural Forum in India. Dr. Marwah eloquently outlined his visionary plans aimed at fostering and enhancing Indo-United Kingdom relations through the medium of art and culture.



Lord Rami Ranger, recognizing the immense potential of cultural exchange and collaboration between the two nations, graciously accepted the role of Patron to the Indo-UK Film and Cultural Forum. This collaboration signifies a significant step towards promoting cultural ties and artistic partnerships between India and the United Kingdom.



In attendance at this notable occasion was international art expert, Atul Marwah, adding further expertise and insights to the discussions surrounding art, culture, and international relations.



The meeting between Dr. Sandeep Marwah and Lord Rami Ranger serves as a testament to the shared commitment to fostering cross-cultural understanding and collaboration in the realms of art and entertainment between India and the United Kingdom.



