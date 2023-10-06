Surgical Mesh Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 2.2 Billion At A 5.5% CAGR By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The surgical mesh market in North America holds the dominant market share at 40.1%. Over the forecast period, this regional market is anticipated to exhibit a 5.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), propelled by the increasing health awareness and literacy levels among its population.

The global surgical mesh market is estimated to be worth approximately US$ 1.29 billion in 2022. Projections suggest that by the end of 2032, the market is expected to exceed a valuation of US$ 2.2 billion, demonstrating a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the 2022 to 2032 period.

The global surgical mesh market is experiencing significant growth, and one of the key factors driving this expansion is the increasing geriatric population and rising obesity rates worldwide. Surgical mesh, a medical device used in various procedures to provide support and reinforcement to weakened tissues or organs, is becoming indispensable in addressing health issues related to these demographic trends.

The Aging Population: A Driving Force

One of the most significant contributors to the rising demand for surgical mesh is the aging population. The world is witnessing a demographic shift with an increasing number of elderly individuals. According to the World Health Organization, the global population aged 60 years and older is expected to more than double by 2050. This demographic shift brings with it a host of age-related health issues, such as hernias, pelvic organ prolapse, and incontinence.

Surgical mesh has proven to be a reliable solution for addressing these health concerns in the elderly. As tissues weaken and lose their elasticity with age, surgical mesh provides support and helps repair the affected area. The demand for surgical mesh is expected to surge as healthcare providers seek more effective and minimally invasive ways to treat these conditions, thereby improving the quality of life for older individuals.

Obesity: A Growing Health Challenge

Obesity rates are also on the rise worldwide, contributing significantly to the growth of the surgical mesh market. Obesity is a risk factor for various health problems, including hernias and incisional hernias. These conditions often require surgical intervention, and surgical mesh plays a vital role in their treatment.

The increase in obesity rates has led to a higher incidence of hernias, especially in the abdominal region. Surgical mesh is used to strengthen the weakened abdominal wall, reducing the risk of hernia recurrence and postoperative complications. As obesity rates continue to climb, the demand for surgical mesh products is expected to follow suit.

Competitive Landscape: Leading Surgical Mesh Manufacturers

The global surgical mesh market exhibits a moderate level of consolidation, primarily due to the exceptional brand reputation established by global market leaders. These leading surgical mesh manufacturers employ a range of organic and inorganic strategies to assert their dominance in the industry. Notably, partnerships and acquisitions have played a pivotal role in expanding their customer base, facilitating enhanced product promotion, and broadening their product portfolios.

Additionally, prominent companies in the field are prioritizing scientific collaborations and substantial investments in research and development to foster innovation. This strategic approach is increasingly common among the leading surgical mesh manufacturers, enabling them to strengthen their presence in the market.

For instance:

In December 2021, BD announced its acquisition of Tissuemed, Ltd., a privately held company known for its expertise in developing self-adhesive surgical sealant films. This strategic move is expected to significantly enhance BD's product portfolio.In February 2022, Zimmer Biomet expanded its global licensed partnership with Bactiguard, a step aimed at broadening its customer base in the European region and further strengthening its market position.

Surgical Mesh Industry Research by Category



By Product Type:



Synthetic



Biosynthetic



Biologic

Hybrid/Composite

By Nature:



Absorbable



Non-Absorbable

Partially Absorbable

By Surgical Access:



Open Surgery

SLaparoscopic Surgery

By Use Case:



Hernia Repair



Pelvic Floor Disorder Treatment



Breast Reconstruction

Others

By Raw Material:



Polypropylene (PP)



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE)



Polyglycolic Acid (PGA)



Decellularized Dermis/ECM

Others

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & ASEAN



Oceania MEA

The surgical mesh market is poised for continued growth, driven in large part by the increasing geriatric population and rising obesity rates worldwide. Surgical mesh has become an essential tool in addressing health issues associated with these demographic trends, offering patients minimally invasive options for treatment and improving their quality of life. With ongoing advancements in technology and a commitment to patient safety, the surgical mesh industry is well-positioned to meet the growing demand and provide effective solutions for a wide range of medical conditions.

