Smart Hospitality Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 273.27 Billion At 22% CAGR By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global smart hospitality market is anticipated to grow from a value of US$ 37.41 billion in 2023 to US$ 273.27 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 22%.

In North America, the market for smart hospitality solutions is dominated by the US. Americans favor taking charter trips to places like cruises or yachts while traveling in a group. This is done in order to take advantage of group discounts provided by various yacht charter businesses and to lower individual prices through cost sharing.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:





The global hospitality industry is undergoing a digital transformation, embracing cutting-edge technology to enhance guest experiences and streamline operations. The integration of smart solutions in the hospitality sector has given rise to the Smart Hospitality Market, presenting a plethora of opportunities for growth and innovation. A report by Fact, titled“Smart Hospitality Market,” provides comprehensive insights into this burgeoning market.

Evolution of Smart Hospitality

In recent years, the hospitality industry has witnessed a paradigm shift in guest expectations and preferences. Modern travelers seek a seamless, personalized, and technologically enhanced experience during their stay. Smart Hospitality caters precisely to these demands, offering a blend of IoT, AI, cloud computing, and mobile applications to revolutionize the way hotels and resorts interact with their guests.

Key Market Dynamics

The rapid advancements in IoT and AI technologies have paved the way for smart solutions within the hospitality sector. These technologies enable hotels to optimize operations, automate tasks, and offer personalized services to guests.Smart Hospitality focuses on enhancing the overall guest experience by providing convenience and personalization. Features like mobile check-ins, smart room controls, and personalized recommendations based on guest preferences contribute to a memorable stay.With a growing emphasis on sustainability, smart hospitality solutions are increasingly incorporating energy-efficient practices. Automated lighting and HVAC systems help in optimizing energy consumption, contributing to a greener environment and cost savings for hoteliers.As the industry becomes more reliant on digital technologies, concerns about data security and privacy have emerged. Players in the Smart Hospitality Market are investing in robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard guest information and maintain trust.

Market Segmentation

The Fact report divides the Smart Hospitality Market based on component, hotel type, and region. Components include software, hardware, and services. Hotel types comprise business hotels, resorts & spas, boutique hotels, and others.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the market due to widespread technology adoption and a strong presence of hospitality chains.

Competitive Landscape: Pioneers Shaping the Smart Hospitality Market

In the realm of the Smart Hospitality Market, a select group of industry leaders is at the forefront, steering the course of technological advancement. Notable players include Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infor, Johnson Controls, NEC Corporation, and Oracle, as identified by Fact, a prominent provider of market research and competitive intelligence. These companies are channeling their efforts to develop sophisticated hospitality solutions, prioritizing data security and fortification against information threats.

To stay ahead in this competitive landscape, companies within the smart hospitality sector are focusing on bolstering their supply chain management systems. Collaborations with regional players have become a strategic imperative to amplify local supply marketing strategies and expand market reach.







In a significant collaboration that transpired in May 2022, Orient Jakarta and Oracle joined forces to innovate in the realm of property management systems. During the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, marked by stringent travel restrictions, this collaboration yielded a solution that not only enhanced online visibility for Orient Jakarta but also facilitated online training of personnel using Oracle Digital Learning technologies.

This strategic partnership stands as a testament to the industry's resilience and adaptability to emergent circumstances, underlining the pivotal role of technology in navigating the dynamic landscape of the smart hospitality market.

Future of Smart Hospitality

The Smart Hospitality Market holds immense promise, driven by ongoing technological advancements and a burgeoning demand for enhanced guest experiences. Innovations such as AI-powered chatbots, smart room keys, and integrated guest-facing applications are anticipated to further propel the market's growth.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:





In conclusion, the Smart Hospitality Market represents a dynamic and evolving landscape, with technology at its core. As the industry continues to evolve and embrace smart solutions, hotels and resorts will play a crucial role in leveraging technology to create memorable and enjoyable experiences for their guests. This journey towards smart hospitality is not just about technology; it's about redefining the very essence of hospitality itself.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email:







