Vlaid Is Providing Access To Quality Virtual Assistants Worldwide

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Founded by Korede Ola , The Virtual Aid Co., commonly abbreviated as Vlaid, has emerged as a game-changer solution that offers access to top-tier virtual assistants to take the hassle out of daily operations. Committed to satisfying the virtual aid needs of their clients, Vlaid is on a mission to redefine excellence and bridge the gap between businesses and talents by providing access to talented virtual assistants in a seamless and convenient manner.What makes Vlaid really different is its ability to offer access to select 5% of college-educated virtual assistants. These professional multitaskers can handle many responsibilities, including calendar management, travel arrangements, lead follow-up, and email management to project management.The hallmark of Vlaid's virtual assistants is their ability to allow clients to refocus on their core responsibilities. By efficiently handling diverse tasks, these assistants enable businesses to operate seamlessly while enjoying the professionalism and efficacy that Vlaid guarantees.Not only does the platform save valuable time, but it also slashes labor costs by up to 40%. Many clients have lauded the reliability, responsiveness, and responsibility that Vlaid's virtual assistants bring to the table, validating its status as a pioneering platform in the realm of virtual assistance.At the helm of Vlaid's digital voyage is the founder Founder Mr. Korede Ola, a visionary leader with an insatiable thirst for technological innovation. Mr. Ola's journey in the tech industry commenced with the realization that technology has the potential to reshape businesses and industries in profound ways.Driven by an unwavering commitment to enriching the community, Korede fervently dedicates his time to mentoring emerging talents, actively volunteering, and contributing his expertise to the governing bodies of esteemed organizations like NSBE, OC3, ISAC, and ISSA. His philanthropic reach extends even further, with active participation in impactful initiatives such as TraceLabs, B-sides, and Hacker Summits, solidifying his reputation as a catalyst for positive change well beyond the boundaries of his professional domain.Under Mr. Ola's astute leadership, Vlaid has experienced remarkable growth, owing to its dedication to enhancing efficiency and productivity. Mr. Ola underscores the critical role of innovation in today's digital landscape, emphasizing, "Innovation isn't a luxury; it's a necessity in today's digital world. Vlaid thrives on change and continually seeks solutions that propel our clients toward success.To learn more, visit:About Korede Ola- Founder VlaidKorede Ola is a distinguished founder and leader in the cybersecurity industry, offering cutting-edge solutions and expert guidance to safeguard businesses against evolving digital threats. With a decade of experience and a commitment to excellence, we are the trusted partner for securing your digital future.About VlaidVlaid is a revolutionary tool that makes it easier to hire pre-vetted virtual assistants without the difficulties of sourcing, screening, or overheads. It provides all the functionalities needed to manage the hired virtual assistants and track their progress and productivity.

