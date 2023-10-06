(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) V-Legend Skeleton







Versace Watches – Fall-Winter 2023 Collection

A celebration of Versace's watch heritage and dedication to craft innovation.

The V-Legend Skeleton celebrates the House of Versace's watch heritage, with a stand-out automatic skeleton movement visible through the gold finish dial and the personalized see-through case back. The futuristic eco-ceramic case, enriched with the 3D Versace logo and two Greca motifs, perfectly matches the black bio-PU strap.

The dial has the Versace logo and Greca, the strap features the 3D logo at 12h and the 3D Medusa head at 6h while the XL crown features an embossed Medusa head and Greca.

The V-Legend Skeleton timepieces are available from August in Versace stores, at authorized retailers and on versace.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Case: square, black eco-ceramic, 42 mm Ø (thickness 13.2 mm) – XL crown with embossed Greca and Medusa

Movement: automatic skeleton (DP 24) – Swiss Made

Dial: IP2N skeleton with Versace logo and Greca at 12 o'clock

Strap: black bio-PU with Versace logo at 12h and Medusa head at 6h – with Greca motif butterfly buckle