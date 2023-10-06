(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ferragamo Watches Fall/Winter 2023 Collection
FERRAGAMO SUPREME CHRONO
The quintessence of the House's sports luxury spirit, the Ferragamo Supreme Chrono features a refined construction in contrasting textures and finishes. The round case and dial in matte black are highlighted by coloured details and by an F-engraved polished crown. Vibrant accents of cobalt blue and Ferragamo red exalt the high-impact design conceived for life in motion, complemented with a stainless steel or recycled polyurethane strap for a more casual look.
TECHNICAL INFORMATION
● Case: 43 mm Gancini shaped ● Movement: quartz chronograph with date (Ronda 5030) – Swiss Made ● Dial: Matte with colour accents ● Strap: Recycled PU - Butterfly deployante
buckle with Ferragamo logo Or ● Bracelet: Stainless Steel - Butterfly buckle with Ferragamo
logo ● Water resistance: 50 meters
