Chairman Of The National Assembly Of Serbia Arrives In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. On October 6, the Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic
of Serbia Vladimir Orlic arrived on an official visit to the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national
flags of both countries were flying, the Chairman of the National
Assembly of Serbia was met by the Deputy Chairman of the Milli
Majlis (Parliament) Adil Aliyev, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to
Serbia Kamil Khasiev, the Ambassador of Serbia to Azerbaijan Dragan
Vladisavljevic and other officials.
