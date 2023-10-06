Potential For Financial Sector Dev't In Central Asia - Very High, EBRD Uzbekistan Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The potential for
the financial sector development in Central Asia is very high. This
is particularly relevant for Uzbekistan given the size of its
population and rather low penetration of banking services, Andi
Aranitasi, Head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD) office in Uzbekistan told Trend in an exclusive interview.
"The Bank is supporting the banking sector as well as
non-banking financial institutions such as insurance, leasing
companies and microfinanciers of Central Asia in multiple ways,
including the support of trade and provision of funding to be used
to improve access to finance for micro, small and medium-sized
enterprises and equity investments in local banks and non-bank
institutions," he said.
According to Aranitasi, special efforts are put in place to
support the green, inclusive and digital direction of partner
financial institutions by specially designed programs including
Women in Business and Youth in Business.
"They promote women entrepreneurship and create work
opportunities for young businessmen. The most recent program is
targeting digitalization of women-led/woman-owned businesses," the
official explained.
Green agenda is equally important for the EBRD, Aranitasi noted,
adding that the Bank's Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF)
Uzbekistan Framework is not only encouraging green financing but
also helping the Central Bank of Uzbekistan and partner-banks to
build their climate risk mitigation capacity in line with the Paris
Agreement the requirements.
Secondly, the EBRD is implementing capacity building advisory
projects aimed at sharing best practices in banking sector of the
Central Asia with the local financial institutions, the EBRD head
of office said.
Further speaking, Aranitasi noted that the EBRD partner-banks
participate in regional and international training and networking
events.
"This helps them stay in touch with the most recent global
industry trends and exchange views and experiences. We continue
promoting environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards and
good corporate climate governance (CCG) among financial
institutions in the region. They will develop and implement
guidelines and regulations to support the region's transition to a
low-carbon and climate-resilient economy," he explained.
Aranitasi pointed out that the EBRD supports financial
institutions in adopting a strategic approach to addressing ESG and
climate-related risks, as well as to enhance CCG. The Bank
currently has 11 financial partners in Uzbekistan and actively
engage with them in green and inclusive lending as well as in
support of interregional and international trade.
