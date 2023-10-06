Air Force Shows How Shaheds Shot Down At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Force showed how at night the Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, released a video of the downing of Russian strike drones on October 5.

Oleshchuk reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.



"I thank the units of the South Air Command and all those who contributed to repelling the night attack of the UAVs on October 5, 2023! The video shows the combat operation of the S-125," Oleshchuk said.

As reported, at night on October 5, 2023, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed UAVs from the south (Cape Chauda - the annexed territory of Crimea). A total of 29 launches of attack UAVs were recorded. The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 24 Shahed-131/136 within the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions.