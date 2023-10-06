Azerbaijan, North Macedonia Open Markets For Some Ukrainian Products

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection has reached agreements on the export of certain Ukrainian products to the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of North Macedonia.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the Ukrainian side has agreed with Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency on a veterinary certificate form for the export of composite products containing poultry meat and dairy products, which are ready-to-eat and intended for human consumption.

With North Macedonia's Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ministry, Ukraine has agreed on a health certificate for the export of processed pet food other than canned pet food intended for shipping or transit via the Republic of North Macedonia.

A health certificate for the export of processed pet food other than canned pet food intended for shipping or transit via the Republic of North Macedonia can be issued only if a producer is included on the list of production facilities authorized for the export of meat semi-finished products to the European Union.

A reminder that the Ukrainian State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection is working to open more than 27 new international markets for Ukrainian products in 2023.