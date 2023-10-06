UK Allocates Funds To Ukraine To Ease Situation In Winter

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK government has announced financial assistance to Ukraine to help ease the situation in the winter period.
This is said in a press release published on the UK Government's website, Ukrinform reports.
New aid allocations for Ukraine announced on Thursday include £34 million ($41.4 million) for the UN and charities providing shelter and warm winter clothing and £10 million ($12.2 million) for household electricity, following Russian attacks on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure. Read also: Zelensky
, Sunak discuss lasting global support for Ukrain
In addition, the UK's fourth loan guarantee of $500 million has been disbursed via the World Bank to ensure the Government of Ukraine can provide life-saving winter support payments to three million households.
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed efforts to ensure long-term global support for Ukraine with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
On Thursday, Zelensky arrived in Spain on a working visit, where he participated in the opening of the summit of the European Political Community.
