UK Allocates Funds To Ukraine To Ease Situation In Winter

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK government has announced financial assistance to Ukraine to help ease the situation in the winter period.

New aid allocations for Ukraine announced on Thursday include £34 million ($41.4 million) for the UN and charities providing shelter and warm winter clothing and £10 million ($12.2 million) for household electricity, following Russian attacks on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure.

In addition, the UK's fourth loan guarantee of $500 million has been disbursed via the World Bank to ensure the Government of Ukraine can provide life-saving winter support payments to three million households.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed efforts to ensure long-term global support for Ukraine with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On Thursday, Zelensky arrived in Spain on a working visit, where he participated in the opening of the summit of the European Political Community.