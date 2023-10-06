Russian Forces Strike Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces struck the central part of the city of Kharkiv. Read also: Russian strike on grocery store in Ukraine kills 49, including 6-year-old boy - update
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The city of Kharkiv is under fire. There is information about a strike on the central part of the city," he posted.
