Momentum Grows In 2Nd Year Of MICHELIN Guide Vancouver

Okeya Kyujiro earns a MICHELIN Star, bringing city's total to nine

Five more Bib Gourmand, plus four special awards, also revealed

77 restaurants constitute 2023 selection – up from 60 in 2022 2023 edition also includes 21 different types of cuisine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 5, 2023 - A new MICHELIN-Starred restaurant, five new Bib Gourmand and 12 new Recommended restaurants crossed the stage Thursday night at the Fairmont Pacific Rim to highlight the announcement of the 2023 MICHELIN Guide Vancouver.

The MICHELIN Guide also revealed four special awards at the ceremony. Overall, the MICHELIN Guide inspectors awarded Stars to nine restaurants – eight of which earned Stars in 2022. The full 2023 selection comprises 77 restaurants and 21 types of cuisine.

“The famously anonymous MICHELIN Guide inspectors once again were impressed with the culinary community here,” said Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the MICHELIN Guides.“This sort of steady growth is what we often see in second-year selections, and it is definitely a harbinger of great things to come. We are very proud of the passionate chefs and restaurant teams here in Vancouver, and they make their city very proud.”

Okeya Kyujiro, helmed by Chef Takuya Matsuda, earned one MICHELIN Star for the first time. Here are the inspector notes (inspectors' comments in full on the MICHELIN Guide website and mobile app ):

Hosts dressed in stunning traditional clothing guide you to a dark room, lit only by the faintest glow from votive candles. A black curtain is raised ceremoniously only when the clock strikes the precise minute of your seating. These are the first clues that this is far from your typical omakase. From the premium, hyper-seasonal fish to the demonstration of sasagiri (traditional Japanese bamboo leaf carving), it is a memorable show from start to finish. Highlights include chawanmushi with cherry blossom, shatteringly crispy tempura sandbar fish, spicy firefly squid on a bamboo skewer and a presentation of two uni petals from different Japanese waters served with seaweed jam.

The MICHELIN Guide inspectors added five restaurants to the Bib Gourmand list, which recognizes eateries for great food at a great value: Farmer's Apprentice , Karma Indian Bistro , Motonobu Udon , Seaport City Seafood and Sushi Hil .

