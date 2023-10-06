Masdar Signs Sustainable Aviation Fuel Deal With Boeing

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Abu Dhabi : Abu Dhabi's Masdar and plane manufacturer Boeing are teaming up to advance the development of the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry in the UAE and globally, including collaborations on exploring SAF accounting mechanisms.

This could enable the SAF industry to overcome geographical barriers as it scales. The partnership aims to support the commercial aviation industry's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2030.

Mohammad Abdelqader El Ramahi, Chief Green Hydrogen Officer, Masdar, said,“Together, we will advocate enabling policies to nurture this key market. Ahead of the UAE hosting COP28, we will continue to leverage our combined knowledge, expertise and passion to support industry and create a more sustainable future for all.”

Earlier this year, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Masdar disclosed that its initiative, focused on green hydrogen production for SAF, is collaborating with licensors to certify a novel SAF production process involving methanol.

“Adopting SAF is going to be aviation's most powerful decarbonization lever,” said Kuljit Ghata-Aura, President of Boeing Middle East, Turkiye and Africa.“Over a decade of collaboration between Boeing and the UAE in sustainable aviation is a testament to our shared goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.”

Produced from sustainable sources such as green hydrogen, SAF can reduce carbon emissions over the fuel's lifecycle by up to 85 per cent compared to petroleum jet fuel.

