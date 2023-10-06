Flash News: OKX Wallet Integrates With Walletconnect, A Web3 Communications Protocol

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 6, 2023.



OKX Wallet Has Integrated with WalletConnect, a Web3 Communications Protocol

OKX Wallet has now integrated with Web3 communications protocol WalletConnect .

The communications protocol for Web3, WalletConnect enables wallets and apps to securely connect and interact. With WalletConnect, users can connect their crypto wallets to interact with Dapps without having to grant access to their private keys.

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.

