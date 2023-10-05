Automotive Powertrain Market Is Projected To Hit US$ 719.3 Million At A 5.2% CAGR By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The automotive powertrain market in U.S. sector is strongly influenced by the powerhouse. Consequently, this region holds significant importance as a key market for the automotive powertrain industry in the forecasted period. As one of the world's largest automotive manufacturers, the growth of various sectors, including powertrain manufacturing, is closely tied to the overall performance of the parent industry.

The worldwide automotive powertrain market is valued at approximately USD 435.3 million in 2022, and it is projected to exceed USD 719.3 million by the year 2032. This represents a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the ten-year period from 2022 to 2032.

The global automotive industry is undergoing a rapid transformation, and at the heart of this evolution lies the powertrain, a crucial component that determines a vehicle's performance, efficiency, and environmental impact. The Automotive Powertrain Market is currently on the fast track, driven by a combination of factors that include technological advancements, shifting consumer preferences, and global efforts to reduce emissions.

The Shift Towards Electrification

One of the most significant trends reshaping the automotive powertrain landscape is the shift towards electrification. Electric vehicles (EVs) have gained considerable traction, fueled by environmental concerns, government incentives, and technological advancements. As a result, traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrains are facing increased competition from electric powertrains.

Projections suggest that the electric powertrain market will continue to grow exponentially in the coming years. According to BloombergNEF, EVs could account for over 58% of global passenger car sales by 2040. This growth is driven by improvements in battery technology, increased charging infrastructure, and a growing awareness of the benefits of electric vehicles, such as lower operating costs and reduced emissions.

Hybrid Powertrains: A Bridge to the Future

While electric powertrains are gaining prominence, hybrid powertrains are emerging as a bridge technology that combines the best of both worlds-electric and traditional internal combustion engines. Hybrid powertrains offer improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions while maintaining the convenience of a gasoline engine for long journeys.

Major automakers are investing heavily in hybrid technology, and this segment is expected to witness steady growth. Hybrid powertrains are likely to play a crucial role in reducing the carbon footprint of vehicles in the transitional phase towards full electrification.

Advanced Transmission Systems

Another area of innovation within the automotive powertrain market is advanced transmission systems. Automatic transmissions are becoming increasingly popular due to their convenience and improved fuel efficiency. Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVTs) and dual-clutch transmissions (DCTs) are gaining ground, providing smoother and more efficient power delivery.

Furthermore, the development of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles is driving the demand for advanced transmission systems that can seamlessly integrate with these technologies, enhancing both safety and driving experience.

Competitive Landscape: Leading Companies in the Automotive Powertrain Market

While contemporary powertrain concepts are gaining popularity, a significant portion of manufacturers remains committed to traditional technology. The challenge lies in the existing manufacturing infrastructure, which poses a substantial obstacle when attempting to integrate new concepts.

Moreover, these traditional facilities often fail to provide cost advantages for the adoption of new powertrain configurations. Due to limited adaptability within existing infrastructures, manufacturers are compelled to consider investing in the construction of entirely new facilities-an option that may not be feasible for many. The rapid technological diversification and the seemingly limitless array of technical solutions tailored to specific requirements further elevate the complexity faced by market players.

In a recent report published by Fact, comprehensive insights have been provided on the pricing strategies of leading automotive powertrain manufacturers across various regions. This report also covers aspects such as sales growth, production capacity, and potential technological expansions.

For example:



In 2021, Ford Motors made waves with the launch of the All-electric Ford F-100 truck, featuring the eliminator concept. This innovation highlighted the numerous advantages of electric propulsion. Ford also showcased the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, equipped with twin rear and front electric traction motors and a battery electric powertrain capable of generating a combined 480 horsepower and 634 lb.-ft. of torque. In 2020, General Motors invested nearly USD 2 million in transitioning its Spring Hill, Tennessee plant to manufacture electric vehicles, reflecting their commitment to the future of electric mobility.

Global Automotive Powertrain Market Segments



By Position Type



Front



Rear

All

By Powertrain Type



Gasoline



Diesel



Hybrid



Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell

By Vehicle Type



Compact



Mid-Sized



Premium



Luxury



Light

Heavy

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

The automotive powertrain market is undoubtedly on the fast track, driven by the need for cleaner, more efficient, and technologically advanced vehicles. Electrification is at the forefront of this revolution, but hybrid powertrains and advanced transmission systems are also making significant contributions. Sustainability and emissions reduction remain top priorities, pushing the industry to innovate and adapt.

