Watch: Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Flies In Private Jet For Captains' Meet

Ever since the Pakistan cricket team touched down in India, their first visit to the country in seven years, for the ODI World Cup, they have been welcomed with open arms .

The people of India have showered the team with love and affection in Hyderabad, which has been their training base for two weeks now.

And on the eve of the tournament, the team's captain Babar Azam was given a private jet, no less, to fly to Ahmedabad, for the captain's meet and the photo-op with the glistening trophy.

After landing in Ahmedabad, he posed for photos with the flight crew and then proceeded to the hotel where he was accorded a warm welcome by the staff.

He then caught up with Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Pakistan open their campaign against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday.

