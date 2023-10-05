Money Issues Behind Murder Of Three Sri Lankans In Malaysia

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Money issues are believed to be behind the murder of three Sri Lankans at a rented house at Jalan Perhentian Kampung Kovil Hilir, Sentul in Malaysia.

City police chief Comm Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the case has been solved and police have been instructed to charge four suspects with murder.

“The four suspects include the parents of one of the victims as well as two other Sri Lankans who are the main suspects in the case. We believe money issues and debts are the motive for the murder,” he told reporters on Thursday (Oct 5).

At 11pm on Sept 22, the police found three dead men stacked in the storeroom of a shophouse at Jalan Perhentian in Kampung Kovil Hilir.

Their hands and feet were tied while their heads were covered with plastic bags.

Two were tenants at the premises while another was the son of one of the suspects, who are in their 20s and 40s.

They included the two main Sri Lankan suspects detained last Monday (Sept 25) and the Sri Lankan couple arrested on the day of the incident (Sept 22).

Also detained on that same day were three Sri Lankan men and a Pakistani man at a terraced house in Petaling Jaya, who allegedly harboured the two main suspects.

“The remand on the Sri Lankan couple has been extended until Oct 5 after it ended on Sept 29. However, the husband died while in custody last Saturday (Sept 30), thus leaving a total of seven suspects still in remand to assist in the investigation,” Comm Allaudeen was quoted saying.

He also said the two main suspects were arrested after the three Sri Lankan men and Pakistani man were interrogated. (The Star Online)