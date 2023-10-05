New South African Ambassador Presents Credentials

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic and Expatriate Affairs Majid Qatarneh on Thursday received a copy of the credentials of the Ambassador of South Africa Tselane Mokuena, as an accredited and resident ambassador to the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

